Party That Can’t Swim Should Sink – Okonkwo Hails Supreme Court

Former chieftain of the Labour Party, Kenneth Okonkwo, has said the Supreme Court’s decision to mandate the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to address its leadership issue was perfect.

Naija News reported that the Supreme Court, in deciding a case from before it by Samuel Anyanwu, concerning the party’s national secretary, ruled that it was an internal affair of the party and should be addressed by the party.

In an interview with Arise News on Monday, Okonkwo said the Supreme Court’s decision was good for the growth of the nation’s democracy.

The Nollywood legend argued that political parties should be able to address their challenges without resorting to the court.

His words: “Now you see why I said it’s a beautiful thing because the Supreme Court has come under terrible bashing for certain judgments they have given. And it’s quite wise of them to begin to relieve themselves of the manipulative tendencies of the Nigerian politician. So the implication is that the parties should learn to sink if they cannot swim.

“And they should learn to carry their problems inside and be matured enough, as matured adults to sort out their problems. And not trying to use the courts to undermine democracy and undermine each other. People who have common interests should come together, in a common manner, to sort out their problems and choose who their leaders are. The implication is that a party should be able to decide on what to do to lead themselves and leave the courts alone. It’s a beautiful thing swim or sink simple.”