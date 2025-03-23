Some PDP Governors Are Against Me Because Of Wike – Anyanwu

The National Secretary of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Samuel Anyanwu, has said some of the party’s governors fight him because of his relationship with Nyesom Wike.

Naija News reports that Anyanwu said it would be impossible for him to jettison the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), whom he described as his bosom friend.

In an interview on Saturday with the Nation, the embattled National Secretary of the PDP dismissed threats by some of the party’s governors that they would defect if he is reinstated.

His words: “Why would they be thinking of leaving just because I’m National Secretary? Most of those who are PDP governors today were not governors until after I came in as National Secretary.

“I ushered them in, I signed their (nomination) letters that we took to INEC. Some of them have only done two years as governors, but ask them if I ever took anything from them before signing their nomination as PDP candidates.

“Several of those who appear to be against me are only fighting a proxy war because of my relationship with the FCT Minister, Nyesom Wike, who is my bosom friend and remains my friend! I cannot jettison my friends because of politics.

“Where I was coming from, long ago when we became friends, I never knew that I was going to become a National Secretary in PDP. And when he (Wike) needed me the most to support him while he was running as a presidential aspirant in PDP, I was not there for him.

“So now, what have I done to injure the party or anyone in it? It’s just mere speculations!”