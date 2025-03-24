Supreme Court Ruling Intensifies Battle Between PDP Govs, Wike’s Camp

Indications are emerging that the Supreme Court’s ruling on the contested position of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) national secretary has sparked a fresh round of infighting, as factions vie for control of the party structure ahead of the 2027 general elections.

Daily Sun gathered that, following the Supreme Court’s judgment on the national secretary issue, both the camp of the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, and the PDP governors’ loyalists have resumed hostilities.

These factions have been at odds over control of the party machinery, especially with the PDP’s national convention scheduled for later this year.

In its ruling last Friday, the Supreme Court nullified the majority judgment of the Court of Appeal, Enugu Division, which had upheld the Enugu High Court’s decision affirming former national youth leader, Sunday Ude-Okoye, as the PDP national secretary.

However, the apex court sided with the minority judgment of the appellate court, which declared that the Enugu High Court had no jurisdiction over the matter.

The South East chapter of the PDP had nominated Ude-Okoye in 2023 as the replacement for Senator Samuel Anyanwu, following his nomination as the candidate in the last Imo State gubernatorial election.

Ude-Okoye, who has the support of the PDP governors, Board of Trustees (BoT), and National Working Committee (NWC), recently assumed the role of national secretary.

However, Anyanwu, who is a close ally of FCT Minister Nyesom Wike, took the case to the Supreme Court. The judgment has, however, sparked different interpretations among the parties involved.

While loyalists of Wike are celebrating the ruling as a victory for Anyanwu, the NWC, in a statement issued by National Publicity Secretary, Debo Ologunagba, maintained that the judgment affirmed Ude-Okoye as the legitimate national secretary.

A source close to the PDP Governors Forum told Daily Sun: “The implication of the Supreme Court’s judgment is that the case should not have even gone to court. The apex court nullified the majority judgment that upheld the lower court’s ruling and affirmed the minority judgment, which stated that the court had no jurisdiction over the issue. This means the decision now rests with the party, and both the NWC, BoT, and governors have already declared Ude-Okoye as the national secretary.”

On the other hand, a source close to Anyanwu expressed differing views, saying: “Those claiming Ude-Okoye is the national secretary are mistaken. The Supreme Court judgment is clear. The issue at hand is who held the national secretary position at the time the suit was filed in the Enugu High Court.”

Meanwhile, a source at the PDP national secretariat revealed that following the Supreme Court ruling, some party leaders are advocating for disciplinary action against Anyanwu and others who oppose the party’s stance that Ude-Okoye is the rightful national secretary.

The NWC, the source said, may soon take action against Anyanwu, potentially leveraging a report from the Chief Tom Ikimi-led National Disciplinary Committee, which had recommended Anyanwu’s expulsion over alleged anti-party activities.

Another source informed Daily Sun: “The Supreme Court ruling has strengthened the party’s hand. It means the party leadership now has the authority to discipline any member who is found wanting. It also means the NWC can expel Anyanwu if he and his supporters refuse to comply. There are already efforts underway in that direction.”

Attempts to reach Ologunagba for comment were unsuccessful at the time of filing this report.