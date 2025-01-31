El-Rufai Took Legal Action Against Emefiele’s Policies Targeting Tinubu – Joe Igbokwe

All Progressives Congress (APC) chieftain, Joe Igbokwe, has defended former Kaduna State Governor, Nasir El-Rufai, recalling his legal challenge against Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) ex-Governor, Godwin Emefiele, over allegedly fraudulent monetary policies aimed at President Bola Tinubu.

Igbokwe highlighted that during the run-up to the 2023 presidential election, El-Rufai took legal action against Emefiele, accusing him of implementing financial policies designed to obstruct Tinubu’s victory.

Emefiele’s controversial monetary policies, particularly the naira redesign, were widely criticized for causing economic hardship and were perceived by some as a deliberate attempt to sabotage Tinubu’s campaign.

Recently, El-Rufai has drawn criticism within the APC after expressing disillusionment with the party, claiming it has strayed from its founding principles.

He also lamented that key APC organs had not convened in the last two years.

Defending El-Rufai, Igbokwe took to Facebook to dismiss negative narratives about the former governor, stating: “Do not tell me negative things about El-Rufai. I do not dwell on negativities. I dwell on positive things.

“Where were you when he courageously headed to court to challenge Emefiele’s fraudulent monetary policy that was targeted at PBAT?

“Emefiele’s monetary policy was targeted at PBAT. The major progenitors of the fraudulent banking policy are from a particular zone called SS. The plot failed woefully.”