Bala Mohammed Vows To Save PDP From Shame, Urges Unity Among Party Members

The Governor of Bauchi State, Bala Mohammed has stated that he and others members of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) are committed to not bringing shame to the party.

The governor said this during the PDP North-East Zonal Caucus meeting, on Thursday in Bauchi.

He stated that leaders of the party from the zone had met with members of the reconciliation committee set up by the National Working Committee (NWC) adding that the zone has been adjudged to be the least with division and rancour.

He stated that those in attendance agreed that the zone was closely knitted together in terms of unity and focus as members were working to ensure that they didn’t bring shame to the party.

“We bring different projects and programmes that will have direct bearing on the aspirations of our people.

“We are loyal to the zone and loyal to our various chapters, including those chapters that don’t have a governor, and we will continue to do that,” he said.

The Chairman of the committee, Olagunsoye Oyinlola said the party was ready to address its challenges for effective repositioning to enable it to wrestle power in the 2027 general election.

On his part, Governor Ahmadu Fintiri of Adamawa described the reconciliation committee as timely, considering the lingering problems plaguing the party.

According to him, the party could only bounce back and reclaim its leadership position through collective efforts, and urged aggrieved members to come to the roundtable to reconcile and move on.