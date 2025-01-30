You Will Get A Payback In 2027 – Gov Namadi Tells Tinubu Over His Policies

The Governor of Jigawa State, Umar Namadi, has pledged on behalf of his people that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu will get a reciprocal response from the citizens of Jigawa in the upcoming 2027 elections.

The governor applauded the Federal Government’s range of policies and initiatives to address poverty and hunger nationwide, including the National Social Investment Programme (NSIP).

Naija News reports that these initiatives include the Cash Transfer program, N-Power, School Feeding, and the Government Enterprise and Empowerment Programme (GEEP).

Namadi, who spoke during the official launch of the distribution of ATM cards to recipients of the Federal Government’s second phase of the Cash Transfer program, which took place in Dutse, the state capital, elaborated that approximately twenty-three thousand disadvantaged individuals in the state will benefit from the second phase of the Conditional Cash Transfer program, each receiving seventy-five thousand naira.

He said, “The launch of the second phase is in line with President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s ‘Renewed Hope Initiative,’ which aims to support the less privileged in society in improving their businesses.

“Our people have a good culture of repaying good deeds with good. I am sure the people of Jigawa will pay you back for what you have been doing for them.

“Therefore, on behalf of the beneficiaries in Jigawa State, we extend our appreciation to the Federal Government under Sen. Bola Ahmed Tinubu for the support, and we are confident that more of these initiatives will come.”

Governor Namadi underscored his dedication to cultivating a symbiotic relationship with the Federal Government, aiming to ensure the continued prosperity of Jigawa State under the leadership of Tinubu.

He reaffirmed that his administration is committed to implementing policies that enhance the well-being of the citizens of Jigawa, promising steadfast support for initiatives aimed at national development.