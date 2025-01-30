Walk Away From Tinubu For The Sake Of Your Children – Adebayo To Nigerians

Social Democratic Party (SDP) presidential candidate in the 2023 general elections, Adewole Adebayo has urged Nigerians to walk away from President Bola Tinubu and his policies for the sake of their children.

He explained that he is not against the president but rather against under-development, insecurity, poverty, devaluation of currency, lack of transparency and wastefulness.

Adebayo said as much as he wishes the president well and prays for him, he would criticize and proffer better alternatives when the president makes wrong policies.

Speaking via a statement he said, “I wish the president well, and I pray for him every day. I tell everybody who wants to pray for anybody in this country, to pray for President Tinubu because anything he does has an effect on the security of Nigerians or the welfare of Nigerians and the progress of the country.

“However, when he is having wrong-headed policies, it is my duty to point them out; not only that, it is also my duty to proffer alternatives to Nigerians and demonstrate to Nigerians that those alternatives are better. And when you have an opportunity, just walk away from Tinubu and APC and their policies for the sake of your children and grandchildren, and seek alternatives. Consider the SDP and our platform. There is no enmity in that.

“The SDP is not anti-Tinubu. The SDP is anti under development, anti- poverty, anti- insecurity, anti -devalued currency, anti- lack of transparency and wastefulness. We are anti -unemployment. And Tinubu just happens to produce a lot of those things now. And so sometimes when we talk about it, it will look like, oh, we are against the president, but we talking about this thing for a long time even under Jonathan. We are consistent about that.”