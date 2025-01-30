Ugwuaji-Makurdi 330kV Transmission Line Tower T195 Vandalized – TCN

The Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) has decried vandalism of its electrical tower, T195, along the Uguwaji-Makurdi 330kv transmission line.

Naija News reports that the General Manager, Public Affairs of TCN, Mrs. Ndidi Mbah, in a statement on Wednesday said the vandalism happened last Saturday.

Mrs. Mbah further disclosed that one of the vandals was arrested by local vigilante group of Watuolo Village, in Utonkon, Ado Council Area of Benue State.

It read: “The Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) hereby states that its Tower T195 along the Ugwuaji – Makurdi 330kV transmission Line was vandalized on Saturday, January 25, 2025, at Watuolo Village, Utonkon in Ado Local Government Area of Benue State.

“The vandalism was thwarted by the vigilance of the community members, who at about 3:00 am noticed suspicious activity around the tower and promptly apprehended one of the vandals while the others escaped.

The vandal was handed over to the police.

“TCN commends the people of Watuolo Village for their swift action and vigilance. We equally appeal to communities hosting critical infrastructure to emulate this example and take ownership of protecting transmission installations in their vicinity.

“As we continue to work with security operatives and host communities against vandalism, we continue to appeal for more vigilance by residents in the communities, who we believe are very critical in this fight.“