TCN Lists Affected Areas As Akwa Ibom Cities Are Thrown Into Darkness

Some parts of Akwa Ibom are set to experience extensive hours of power outage following a scheduled maintenance by the Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN).

A statement by the TCN spokesperson, Ndidi Mbah, said there will be electricity disruptions in Abak, Ikot-Ekpene, Afaha Ube, and Idoro for the duration of the maintenance period.

The statement noted that the power outage is necessary to allow engineers to work safely while they perform the maintenance work.

Mbah explained that the outage is scheduled between 11 a.m. and 6 p.m. on Tuesday, due to maintenance of TCN’s 60 Mega Volt Ampere power transformers at the 132/33kV Uyo Transmission Substation.

“The Transmission Company of Nigeria, TCN, announces scheduled maintenance on one of its 60MVA power transformers at the 132/33kV Uyo Transmission Substation on Tuesday, January 28, 2025, from 11:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.

“As a result, there will be an interruption of bulk power supply to the Port Harcourt DisCo, affecting the distribution of electricity to end-users in Abak, Ikot-Ekpene, Afaha Ube, and Idoro for the duration of the maintenance period.

“The power interruption is necessary to ensure a safe working environment for our engineers while they perform the maintenance work. TCN assures that the bulk power supply will be restored immediately upon completion,” she stated.