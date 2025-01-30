Transfer Update: Watkins, Rashford, Osimhen, Duran, Mathys Tel, Garnacho, Others

Arsenal are gearing up to make a revised transfer offer in their pursuit of Ollie Watkins, a 29-year-old striker currently playing for Aston Villa and representing the England national team.

Watkins, who has been a lifelong supporter of Arsenal, is believed to be a key transfer target for the Gunners as they seek to strengthen their attacking options ahead of the upcoming season, the Mail reported.

Manchester United have initiated cautious discussions with FC Barcelona regarding a potential loan arrangement for their forward Marcus Rashford, age 27. However, uncertainty looms over whether Barcelona will be able to finalize the deal before the impending transfer deadline on Monday, the Telegraph shared.

Ajax have expressed interest in acquiring Ansu Fati, a 22-year-old midfielder from Barcelona and the Spanish national team. This move could potentially create space within Barcelona’s squad, enabling them to register Rashford should a deal materialize, De Telegraaf wrote.

The competition for Southampton’s highly-rated 18-year-old winger, Tyler Dibling, is intensifying as German giants Bayern Munich and Borussia Dortmund have entered the fray, joining Tottenham in their quest to secure the talented young player, as per the Sun.

Colombia international Jhon Duran, 21, is anticipated to undergo a medical examination in London on Thursday. This follows a proposed transfer from Aston Villa to Saudi Arabian club Al Nassr for a fee of €77 million (£64 million), including additional performance-related add-ons, the Athletic reported.

Arsenal are poised to present a formal offer to Bayern Munich for Mathys Tel, a promising 19-year-old French Under-21 attacker, as the January transfer window approaches its end, according to Football Transfers.

Both Arsenal and Chelsea are exploring possibilities to sign Tel, while Manchester United are also keeping a close eye on the player’s situation, the Independent reported.

Tottenham have jumped into contention as well, showing interest in acquiring Tel on loan during this transfer window, according to the Mail.

In Italy, Napoli have turned down a €65 million (£54.5 million) proposal from Galatasaray that sought to make the loan of 26-year-old Nigerian striker Victor Osimhen a permanent arrangement, Corriere dello Sport reported.

Newcastle United are on track to outpace several other clubs in securing the services of 18-year-old Kyle Fitzgerald, a Republic of Ireland youth international winger currently with Galway United, according to Football Insider.

Napoli have communicated to the representatives of Alejandro Garnacho, a 20-year-old Argentine winger, that they would be willing to revive their interest in him if Manchester United were to lower their transfer demands, transfer expert, Fabrizio Romano shared.