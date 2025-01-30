‘Tinubu’s Economic Policies Not Working, Nigeria Is Bleeding’ – Fintiri

The Governor of Adamawa State, Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri, on Thursday expressed his discontent with the economic policies implemented by the Federal Government, asserting that these measures are causing significant hardship for the Nigerian populace.

Naija News reports that Fintiri made this statement during a gathering of the National Reconciliation Committee of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), which included governors from the North East and other prominent stakeholders in Bauchi.

Present at the meeting were the Governors of Bauchi and Taraba, alongside the acting National Chairman of the PDP.

Fintiri expressed his dissatisfaction regarding the country’s current economic situation.

He further articulated that holding a position of authority is a divine privilege, and governance should be rooted in trust and accountability.

“Nigeria is bleeding, we are suffering, there is too much anger, and the economic policy is not working. That is why we always call on the Federal Government to reconsider some of these economic policies that are only putting hardship on Nigerians,” he said.

The governor also urged the Federal Government to focus on policies that do not bring further pain to Nigerians, adding: “Whatever will make us cry must not be part of your policy because the country belongs to us. It does not belong to the World Bank, IMF, or the international community.”

In his statements regarding party cohesion, Fintiri affirmed that the three governors from the North-East would collaborate to enhance the PDP’s presence in the area.

The governor further emphasized the significance of unity within the region, asserting that it played a crucial role in the party’s success across all states in the region during the recent presidential election.

“There is no state in the zone that PDP lost. Even the one we lost in Borno, up until now, we are still wondering how we lost that election because we know we did not lose that election in Borno,” he said.

During the meeting, the Chairman of the National Reconciliation Committee, Olagunsoye Oyinlola, acknowledged the factors that led to the party’s loss in the last election.

He identified disunity within the party as a key reason and expressed the committee’s commitment to addressing these issues.

“We are here to interact with our leadership and membership of our great party so that we can discuss where we are falling short of what we were supposed to do, which led to the outcome we witnessed,” Oyinlola said.