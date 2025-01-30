Super Eagles’ Raphael Onyedika Celebrates Debut Champions League Goal

Super Eagles midfielder, Raphael Onyedika, has shared his excitement about scoring his first UEFA Champions League goal against Manchester City at the Etihad on Wednesday.

Raphael Onyedika aimed to be a key player for Club Brugge after netting a goal just before halftime, which put his team in a strong position.

While Club Brugge needed a draw to advance to the Champions League playoffs, Manchester City sought victory. Although City maintained much of the possession, Brugge matched them in shots on goal.

Following Onyedika’s goal, it seemed as though Club Brugge could secure a positive outcome. However, Manchester City showcased their resilience and skill in the second half, with goals from Mateo Kovacic, Joel Ordonez (own goal), and Savinho leading them to a 3-1 victory.

Despite the loss, Club Brugge successfully qualified for the playoffs, thanks to results from other games.

While Onyedika expressed disappointment with the final score, he remained thrilled about scoring his first goal in the UEFA Champions League. “It’s an incredible feeling to score my first goal in such a prestigious stadium. I’m very proud,” he remarked in an interview with Shina Oludare.

He acknowledged the challenges his team faced after scoring, noting, “We knew it would be tough after we got the lead, and we became a bit complacent. Once we conceded, City gained momentum and energy, making it more difficult for us due to our mistakes.”

The outcome of the match secures a spot for Manchester City and Club Brugge in the Champions League playoffs for the round of 16. Club Brugge will compete against Borussia Dortmund or Atalanta, while Manchester City will face Real Madrid or Bayern Munich.

Looking ahead, Onyedika is eager to maintain his strong performances with Club Brugge as they prepare for the next round of the competition. The playoff stage draw is scheduled for Friday, January 31.