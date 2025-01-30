Obidients Designed EndSARS In America, Brought It To Nigeria To End Tinubu – Bisi Akande (Video)

Elder statesman and former interim National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), has declared that the #EndSARS movement was designed by the obedient movement against President Bola Tinubu.

He declared that the #EndSARS movement was planned with a lot of money and support from America and only brought to Nigeria for implementation.

Naija News reports Akande made the submission during an interview with Edmund Obilo, as seen in a video which has now gone viral on social media.

He specifically stated that the obedient movement were the ones behind the #EndSARS movement and protest, adding that it was after the protest they attempted to become a political party and when that couldn’t be done, they joined themselves to another party.

“EndSARS was designed to be the end of Tinubu. Those behind the EndSARS knew that’s what they were doing,” Akande declared during the interview.

Asked by the interviewer to identify those behind the EndSARS movement, Akande replied, “The obidients.”

“The Obidients were behind EndSARS; it was manufactured in America and brought in just to stop him (Tinubu).

“Obideints came from America to do the EndSARS and later became a movement to form a party, and they couldn’t form a party and joined whichever party,” the APC chieftain said.

Pushing further, the interviewer noted that Obidients are tied to Peter Obi and Akande, in response said: “Well, maybe Obi’s party, I don’t know, maybe Obi’s movement, I don’t know, but the obidients were behind the EndSARS.

“It was well planned with a lot of money from America.”

He added that it was an ambush that President Tinubu wasn’t aware of.

See the video.