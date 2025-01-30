Nigerian-Born Footballers Who Scored Debut UEFA Champions League Goals On Wednesday

On a thrilling Wednesday night in the UEFA Champions League, Nigerian footballers Raphael Onyedika, Nathan Tella, and Ethan Nwaneri all celebrated their first-ever goals in this prestigious tournament, contributing to memorable moments for their respective teams.

In Belgium, Club Brugge midfielder Raphael Onyedika opened the scoring just before halftime in a Champions League match against the formidable Manchester City.

Demonstrating keen awareness and exceptional timing, Onyedika latched onto a well-placed pass from teammate Christos Tzolis. With a powerful strike, he sent the ball past the City goalkeeper, giving Brugge a surprising lead.

However, Manchester City, under the tactical guidance of Pep Guardiola, showcased their resilience by mounting a strong comeback in the second half. Goals from Mateo Kovačić and Savinho, along with an own goal from Joel Ordonez, secured a 3-1 victory for City, allowing them to advance to the knockout stages while Club Brugge managed to sneak into the last 24 despite the defeat.

Meanwhile, in Spain, Ethan Nwaneri of Arsenal delivered a remarkable performance that was pivotal to his team’s 2-1 comeback victory over Girona.

At just 17 years old, Nwaneri’s talent shone through as he picked up the ball inside the box, deftly manoeuvring past two defenders with agility and skill before unleashing a stunning shot from outside the area that curled into the far corner of the net.

This goal not only marked his debut in the Champions League but also highlighted the young midfielder’s potential and growing confidence under the leadership of manager Mikel Arteta.

In Germany, Nathan Tella also joined the ranks of debut goal-scorers in the Champions League, playing a crucial role in Bayer Leverkusen’s 2-0 victory against Sparta Praha.

Tella, ever alert on the field, seized on a loose ball after the opposing goalkeeper failed to effectively handle a free kick taken by Alex Grimaldo. With a powerful strike, Tella found the back of the net, further solidifying his place in the team’s attacking lineup.

As the group stage of the Champions League progresses, Arsenal and Bayer Leverkusen secured their spots in the last 16, showcasing the potential of their young talents, while Club Brugge will hope to build on this experience in the playoffs phase despite their challenging match against Manchester City.