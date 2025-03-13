Champions League: Raphinha Tops Scorers’ Chart After Round 16, See Others

FC Barcelona forward Raphinha is making waves in this season’s UEFA Champions League, currently standing out as the leading scorer with an impressive tally of 11 goals.

This remarkable achievement places him at the forefront of the competition as teams gear up for the quarter-final fixtures set to unfold in April.

The Brazilian international’s prowess on the field has outshined several notable players, including Borussia Dortmund’s Serhou Guirassy, who is in second place on the goal chart with 10 goals.

Raphinha’s teammate, the renowned striker Robert Lewandowski, follows closely behind with nine goals, showcasing the strength of Barcelona’s attacking lineup.

Below are the Champions League’s top scorers so far this season:

– 11 goals – Raphinha (FC Barcelona)

– 10 goals – Serhou Guirassy (Borussia Dortmund) and Harry Kane (Bayern München)

– 9 goals – Robert Lewandowski (Barcelona)

– 8 goals – Erling Haaland (Manchester City)

– 7 goals – Julián Alvarez (Atlético de Madrid), Jonathan David (Lille), Ousmane Dembélé (Paris), Kylian Mbappé (Real Madrid), Vangelis Pavlidis (Benfica), and Vinícius Júnior (Real Madrid)

As the quarter-finals approach, anticipation builds following the conclusion of the Round of 16 stage on Wednesday, where the list of competing teams was finalized.

Football enthusiats across the world are eagerly awaiting to see if Raphinha can maintain his lead and propel Barcelona deeper into the tournament.