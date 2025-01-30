Notorious Kidnap Kingpin, Evans Re-Arraigned For Murder Of Two Policemen

Notorious kidnapper Chukwudumeme Onwuamadike, also known as Evans, was re-arraigned on Thursday before an Ikeja High Court for his alleged involvement in the murder of two police officers and the attempted abduction of the owner of Young Shall Grow Transport Company, Obianodo Vincent.

Evans appeared in court alongside his co-defendant, Joseph Emeka, facing a five-count charge of murder and attempted kidnapping before Justice Adenike Coker.

Both defendants pleaded not guilty to the five-count charge of kidnapping and murder.

His new lawyer, Emefo Etudo, informed the court that Evans’ plea bargain request covers three pending criminal cases and two others on compassionate grounds.

He argued that Evans had undergone significant transformation during his incarceration, evolving from a criminal to a teacher.

The defense requested that Evans’ name be removed from the pending cases and that a fresh charge be filed, allowing him to plead guilty in exchange for a 14-year prison sentence to run concurrently with his existing convictions.

He submitted: “That a fresh charge be discretionally filed against the first defendant upon which he will plead guilty and serve 14 years imprisonment If approved.

“That the 14 years imprisonment that may be imposed in the new charge be made to run concurrently with other sentences that might have been given in his other cases listed above.

“Our authority for bringing this application is attached as Appendix 6 and this application supersedes and overrides any previous application made by or on behalf of Mr Onwuamadike for plea bargain.”

Highlighting Evans’ rehabilitation, Etudo revealed that he had spent about eight years in detention and taken advantage of educational opportunities provided by the Federal Government.

Evans reportedly earned a National Certificate in Education (NCE) in Economics while in prison and is currently a Political Science student at the National Open University of Nigeria.

Additionally, he acquired technical skills in welding and metal fabrication under the Federal Ministry of Labour and Productivity.

“While in prison, the Federal Government offered the first defendant and other inmates a second chance and offered them opportunity to go to school.

“The first defendant (Evans) accepted offer to be educated as they were given scholarship by Federal Government. He has now earned an NCE teaching certificate in Economics.

“He is now a teacher and no longer a criminal. A copy of his NCE certificate and the project he did are attached as appendix 1 & 2.

“Mr Chukwudumeme Onwuamadike was also given admission in the National Open University of Nigeria under the scholarship granted by the Federal Government.

“He is now in 200 level in National Open University of Nigeria offering political Science. A copy of his admission letter is attached as appendix 3. And a copy of his ID Card in National Open University of Nigeria is attached as appendix 4.

“Mr Onwuamadike has also learnt technology under the Federal Ministry of Labour and Productivity; to wit, welding and metal fabrication and passed all tests. A copy of the test by Ministry of Labour and Productivity is attached as appendix 5,” the lawyer stated.

In response, Justice Adenike Coker directed both the prosecution, represented by A. Y. Sule, and the defense to await the Lagos State Government’s decision on Evans’ plea bargain application, which is expected by March 20.