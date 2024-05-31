Notorious Kidnap Kingpin, Evans’s Plea Bargain Application Stalled

The hearing for the plea bargain application submitted by infamous notorious kidnap kingpin, Chukwudumeme Onwuamadike (also known as Evans the kidnapper), was unable to proceed on Thursday due to the absence of legal advise.

Naija News reports that Evans and his co-defendant, Joseph Emeka, had filed the application at a Lagos High Court located in Tafawa Balewa Square.

The duo are currently facing trial on charges of conspiracy, kidnapping, and attempted murder as brought against them by the Lagos Government.

During Thursday’s hearing, the prosecution counsel, Mr. M. O. Olateju, informed the court that they were awaiting advice from the plea bargain committee.

As a result, he requested a new date for the hearing to ensure that the advice would be available.

“We shall be asking for a further date for hearing of the plea bargain by the first and second defendants,” he said.

Recall that Evans and Emeka had opted for a plea bargain on the charge against them. However, Mrs A. C Enueshike, the third defendant’s counsel, had told the court that her client was ready to proceed to trial.

“We have heard the submission of the prosecution and we are ready to proceed for trial,” she had said.

Justice Sherifat Sonaike then scheduled the next hearing for October 17.

It could be recalled that Justice Akintoye presided over the trial at the Igbosere section of the High Court before it was destroyed during the October 2020 #Endsars protests.

The prosecution stated that the defendants committed the crimes on September 7, 2015, at 7th Avenue, Festac Town, Lagos.

Evans and his co-defendants were accused of kidnapping James Uduji and demanding a ransom of 1.2 million US Dollars.

It was alleged that the defendants tried to kill another victim, Mr. Donatus Nwoye, by shooting him in the hand.

The prosecution mentioned that the crimes violated Sections 230, 271(3), and 411 of the Criminal Law of Lagos, 2015.