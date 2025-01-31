‘I Got A1 In All My NECO Papers In Prison, Now 200-level Student Of NOUN’ – Kidnap Kingpin, Evans ‘Brags’

Convicted kidnapper, Chukwudimeme Onwuamadike, popularly known as Evans the kidnapper, has shared that he is now an undergraduate.

Evans who appeared before the Lagos State High Court in Ikeja on Thursday, where he expressed remorse for his past criminal conduct, said he is now a 200-level student at the National Open University of Nigeria (NOUN) having made all A1 in all his papers in NECO while in prison.

The convicted kidnapper said he had sought clemency from the Lagos State Government.

Naija News reports that during the proceedings, Evans, represented by his attorney Emefo Etudo, made this statement after entering a plea on the revised five counts related to murder, attempted murder, and conspiracy to commit kidnapping, brought against him by the Lagos State Government.

When the case was called, state prosecutor Sule Yusuf informed the court that the proceedings were starting anew and requested the re-arraignment of the defendants.

Both Evans and his co-defendant, C.N. Udeh, did not oppose this request.

The prosecution alleged that on or about August 27, 2013, at approximately 10 PM, in FESTAC Town, Lagos, Evans and Joseph Emeka were involved in the murder of Peter Nweke.

They were also accused of the murder of Chijioke Ngozi on the same date. Evans and Emeka pleaded not guilty to the charges.

In light of their not-guilty pleas, Sule requested that the court continue to remand the defendants.

He also informed the court that the first defendant, Evans, had submitted a request for a plea bargain through Etudo, while the second defendant had done the same through his own counsel.

Etudo informed Justice Adenike Coker that despite the revised charges and his client’s plea, he had formally requested a plea bargain from the Lagos State Government via the Attorney-General’s office.

He said: “Our focus in this matter is the plea bargain which we have submitted to the state government.

“My client is now a repentant person. He was a young man consumed by crime, but he is now remorseful. Presently, he is a 200-level student at the National Open University of Nigeria.

“In fact, he made A1 in all his papers in NECO while in prison. All this was made possible through a scholarship given to him by the Federal Government.

“My lord, we have asked the Lagos State Government to give him the opportunity to go around schools in the state to talk to youths about the dangers of crime.”

Sule confirmed Evans’ application for a plea bargain, saying that the appropriate committee would consider it.

He said: “My lord, I can confirm that the 1st defendant ( Evans) has indeed applied for a plea bargain and it was served on us. We shall be examining it. The second defendant has also made a similar application.”

Justice Coker postponed the case to March 20, 2025, for a potential trial after the lawyer’s submission.

In a statement to journalists following the court session, Etudo remarked that his client had experienced significant transformation due to the initiatives of the Redeemed Christian Church of God and the Federal Government.

He said: “My client is now a changed man. He has been transformed. His reformation was made possible by the RCCG and the Federal Government which gave him a scholarship to study and become a better person.”