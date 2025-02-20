Billionaire Kidnap Kingpin, Evans, Offers Property, In Plea Bargain

Billionaire kidnap kingpin, Chukwudumeme Onwuamadike, also known as Evans, has said he was ready to surrender all his property, in a plea bargain if the court considers his application on compassionate grounds.

Naija News reports that On Thursday, during a sitting at Lagos State High Court, at Tafawa Balewa Square (TBS), Evans pledged to forfeit his 14 brand new trucks to the Lagos State Government for onward sale and transfer of the proceeds to the victims of his criminal act as part of the plea bargain agreement.

His co-defendants, Joseph Emeka, Victor Aduba, and Linus Opara, were also in negotiations for plea deals with the Lagos State Government.

The four men are facing a five-count charge, including conspiracy, kidnapping, and attempted murder.

The case, which had been suspended, was restarted in January 2023 by Justice Sherifat Sonaike following the retirement of Justice Adedayo Akintoye.

At the resumed hearing, prosecuting counsel, Alaba Kuku, informed the court that the defendants had expressed interest in pursuing plea bargains.

He confirmed that Evans’ counsel, Emefo Etudo, had already submitted an advance copy of the application to the state government for review.

Representatives for the other defendants, Emeka Azubuike (2nd defendant), Chinyere Udeh (3rd defendant), and Emmanuel Ochai (4th defendant), also confirmed their clients’ intentions to seek plea deals.

However, the third defendant’s lawyer revealed that he had not yet submitted his application to the state government’s Attorney General.

He said he was also prepared to give up all his other properties as part of the agreement, should the court consider his request on compassionate grounds.

This was the second time Evans had sought a plea bargain related to his kidnapping charges. His first request was made before Justice Ibironke Coker at the Ikeja High Court.

Evans currently faces five separate criminal cases in various high courts across Lagos State. Two of these cases have already resulted in convictions, with sentences of life imprisonment and 14 years in prison.

In his plea application, Evans, represented by his lawyer, Etudo Emefo, told the court that he had repented while incarcerated at the Kirikiri Maximum Prison.

He claimed the Federal Government had forgiven him for his past crimes and even granted him a scholarship while in prison.

Evans argued that without the mercy of the Lagos State Government, the Federal Government’s forgiveness and his scholarship would be meaningless.

He also emphasized that his newly acquired skills from the prison education program would go to waste if the state did not show leniency.

During his time in prison, Evans participated in educational programs funded by the Federal Government.

He earned a National Certificate in Education (NCE) in Economics and is now a teacher. His NCE certificate and project were submitted as evidence.

Additionally, Evans is currently in his second year of Political Science at the National Open University of Nigeria (NOUN), having been granted a scholarship by the Federal Government. His admission letter and student ID were also presented to the court.

Evans also completed a welding and metal fabrication program under the Federal Ministry of Labour and Productivity, passing all required tests.

Justice Sherifat Sonaike has adjourned the case till April 17, 2025, for either a potential trial or to receive a report on the plea bargain application.