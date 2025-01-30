Details Of Sanwo-Olu’s Meeting With French Ambassador

The Governor of Lagos State, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has pledged his commitment to deepening collaboration with France in agriculture, public transportation, and other key sectors.

Sanwo-Olu stated this during a courtesy visit by the French Ambassador to Nigeria, Marc Fonbaustier, at the Lagos House, Marina, on Wednesday.

He highlighted the strong relationship between Lagos and France, pledging to enhance bilateral cooperation.

“We have enjoyed extensive support and a wonderful relationship with the French Government, the French Embassy, and the Consul-General throughout my nearly six years in office. Every successive Ambassador and Consul-General has maintained a unique and productive partnership with Lagos, and we are excited to strengthen it further under your tenure,” Sanwo-Olu said.

The Governor emphasised Lagos’ strategic importance to France and noted ongoing collaborations in agriculture and both public and water transportation.

“We will continue to explore ways to enhance this mutually beneficial relationship. As a subnational entity, Lagos remains committed to fostering strong ties with France, ensuring growth and development in critical sectors,” he added.

Ambassador Fonbaustier commended Sanwo-Olu’s leadership, describing him as “a driving force and an inspirational leader.”

He affirmed France’s commitment to expanding its partnership with Lagos and initiating ambitious projects to further economic and infrastructural development in the state.