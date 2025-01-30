Cultists, Sponsors In Edo State To Spend 21 Years In Prison

The Governor of Edo State, Monday Okpebholo, has signed the Secret Cult and Similar Activities Prohibition Bill, 2025, into law, repealing the Edo State Secret Cult Prohibition Law, 2018.

In a statement on Thursday, the Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, Fred Itua, disclosed that the new law contains stiffer penalties for anyone connected to cult-related offences.

He warned that those who kill in furtherance of cult-related activities are to get the death penalty while those who financially or materially sponsor the crime are liable to 21 years imprisonment if found guilty.

According to the statement, harbouring cultists or allowing the use of one’s property for cult activities attracts a 10-year imprisonment and demolition of such property.

Itua said, “This new law provides for 21 years imprisonment for individuals who financially or materially sponsor cultism; 10 years imprisonment and property demolition for those who harbor cultists or allow their property to be used for cult-related activities; 21 years imprisonment for cultists involved in assault, injury, or property destruction, and death penalty for those responsible for killings in furtherance of cult activities.

“These measures are not intended to intimidate law-abiding citizens but rather to serve as a strong deterrent to those who have chosen to endanger the peace and security of Edo State.”

Itua stated that the move demonstrates Okpebholo’s commitment to restoring peace, security, and order in Edo State.

“This law is not just about punishment—it is about protecting lives and securing the future of Edo State. Cult activities have robbed many young people of their potential, turning them into instruments of violence rather than contributors to society. With this legislation, Edo people are taking Edo State back from the hands of criminals and ensuring that families, businesses, and communities can thrive without fear.

“The demolition and confiscation of properties linked to cult activities is a deliberate move to ensure that crime does not pay. Those who aid and abet cultism will no longer have a hiding place in Edo State. The Government is sending a clear message: Edo State is for law-abiding citizens, not for criminals,” he added.