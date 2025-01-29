‘We Will Not Approve Frivolous Budgetary Demands – Reps Deputy Spokesperson

The Deputy Spokesperson of the House of Representatives, Hon. Philip Agbese, has assured that the National Assembly will rigorously examine the ₦49.70 trillion 2025 Appropriation Bill presented by President Bola Tinubu in December 2024, stating that there will be no compromises in the review process.

Agbese emphasized that only budget proposals that align with the interests and welfare of Nigerians will be approved, ensuring that every decision made in the legislature serves the best interests of the country.

The President’s proposed budget aims for a revenue of ₦34.82 trillion, with ₦15.81 trillion allocated for debt servicing.

Key areas earmarked for funding include defense and security (₦4.91 trillion), infrastructure (₦4.06 trillion), health (₦2.48 trillion), and education (₦3.52 trillion).

According to President Tinubu, the budget is a testament to the government’s commitment to strengthening the country’s economic foundation and driving sustainable growth.

Speaking to Vanguard on Tuesday, Agbese, a member of the All Progressives Congress (APC) from Benue State, explained that the House’s committees have meticulously scrutinized the budget proposals submitted by Ministries, Departments, and Agencies (MDAs).

“We started the defense of the 2025 budget estimates earlier this month, and so far, we have made significant progress. As promised, we have asked relevant questions, and where we were unsatisfied, we demanded clarifications,” Agbese said.

While acknowledging that some MDAs presented convincing proposals, he pointed out that others fell short of expectations.

Despite these inconsistencies, Agbese stressed that the House is conducting an exhaustive review behind the scenes to ensure that the people’s funds are used effectively.

“As a parliament, we are acutely aware of the country’s economic challenges, and we will not approve frivolous budgetary demands. We made it clear to Ministers and Heads of Agencies that they must explore innovative ways to generate revenue to run the government effectively,” Agbese stated.

He reiterated that under Speaker Tajudeen Abbas’s leadership, the House remains committed to maintaining integrity in all legislative matters.

“From the outset, we promised that as representatives of Nigerians, we would ensure the right decisions are made. The budget is for Nigerians, and anything that goes against their interests will not be supported,” the Deputy Spokesperson affirmed.

Agbese also called on Nigerians to continue supporting President Tinubu’s efforts to revitalize the economy and foster effective governance.