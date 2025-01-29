President Trump Bans Funding For Transgender Programmes

The United States President, Donald Trump, has banned funding for transgender surgery procedures.

Naija News reports that President Trump on Tuesday signed an Executive Order against transgender surgery, calling it mutilation.

The order restricted all government funding for such “destructive and life-altering” programmes.

“Accordingly, it is the policy of the United States that it will not fund, sponsor, promote, assist, or support the so-called “transition” of a child from one sex to another, and it will rigorously enforce all laws that prohibit or limit these destructive and life-altering procedures,” it read.

Trump also mandated that heads of executive departments and agencies that fund research for medical universities and hospitals ensure that such institutions end gender transition programmes.

“The head of each executive department or agency (agency) that provides research or education grants to medical institutions, including medical schools and hospitals, shall, consistent with applicable law and in coordination with the Director of the Office of Management and Budget, immediately take appropriate steps to ensure that institutions receiving Federal research or education grants end the chemical and surgical mutilation of children,” he stated.

He further mandated that heads of agencies and departments ensure that all institutions receiving government grants for research have complied with the order within 60 days.

“Within 60 days of the date of this order, the heads of agencies with responsibilities under this order shall submit a single, combined report to the Assistant to the President for Domestic Policy, detailing progress in implementing this order and a timeline for future action. The Assistant to the President for Domestic Policy shall regularly convene the heads of agencies with responsibilities under this order (or their designees) to coordinate and prepare for this submission,” it added.