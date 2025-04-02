US Lawmaker Sets Senate Record With 25-Hour Speech Against Trump’s Policies

In a historic show of endurance, U.S. Senator Cory Booker delivered the longest speech in Senate history, speaking for over 25 hours in protest against what he described as President Donald Trump’s “unconstitutional” actions.

Booker’s marathon speech required him to stay on his feet without taking a break, echoing the famous filibuster scene from Smith Goes to Washington (1939).

His effort surpassed the previous record set by Strom Thurmond, who spoke for 24 hours and 18 minutes in opposition to the Civil Rights Act of 1957.

“Strom Thurmond’s record always… really irked me,” Booker later told MSNBC.

“That the longest speech on our great Senate floor was someone who was trying to stop people like me from being in the Senate.”

A Defiant Stand for Democracy

As Booker approached the record-breaking moment, Democratic lawmakers filled the chamber in support, while most Republicans remained absent.

“This is a moral moment. It’s not left or right. It’s right or wrong,” Booker declared before concluding his speech.

Citing his mentor, civil rights leader John Lewis, he encouraged Americans to embrace “good trouble” before yielding the floor.

Despite the physical strain, Booker maintained his composure, even injecting humor into the moment.

“I want to go a little bit past this and then I’m going to deal with some of the biological urgencies I’m feeling,” he joked.

Criticizing Trump’s Leadership

Booker, a former presidential candidate, began speaking at 7:00 PM Monday and continued until 8:05 PM Tuesday.

While his speech did not technically block Senate proceedings, it became a rallying cry for Democrats concerned about Trump’s administration.

He condemned the president’s aggressive policies, including radical budget cuts and executive overreach, particularly criticizing Elon Musk, Trump’s top advisor, for dismantling government programs without congressional approval.

“Unnecessary hardships are being borne by Americans of all backgrounds. And institutions which are special in America, which are precious and which are unique in our country, are being recklessly — and I would say even unconstitutionally — affected, attacked, even shattered,” Booker stated.

He further warned that Trump’s leadership had severely harmed American democracy.

“In just 71 days, the president of the United States has inflicted so much harm on Americans’ safety, financial stability, the core foundations of our democracy,” he said.

Still, he encouraged Americans to remain hopeful: “The power of the people is greater than the people in power.”

Enduring the Physical Challenge

After the speech, Booker shared how he managed the grueling experience.

“My strategy was to stop eating. I think I stopped eating Friday and then to stop drinking the night before I started on Monday,” he explained.

While the approach helped, it came with drawbacks.

“Different muscle groups start to really cramp up,” he admitted, adding that dehydration made the challenge even tougher.

In a statement released later, Booker acknowledged that he was “tired and a little hoarse” but remained resolute in his message.

A Symbolic Protest

With Democrats in the minority in both the Senate and the House, lawmakers have struggled to counter Trump’s efforts to shrink government, increase deportations, and dismantle political norms.

Fellow Democratic Senator Raphael Warnock commended Booker for his effort.

“I just want to thank you for holding vigil for this country all night,” he said.

Throughout his speech, Booker not only criticized Trump’s policies but also recited poetry, discussed sports, and engaged with colleagues to keep the momentum going.

“If you love your neighbor, if you love this country, show your love. Stop them from doing what they’re trying to (do),” he urged.

His record-breaking speech now stands as a defining moment in Senate history.