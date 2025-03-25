Nigerian Travelers Risk Permanent US Ban For Overstaying Visas

The United States Mission in Nigeria has cautioned Nigerian travellers against overstaying their visas, warning that such violations could result in a permanent travel ban and potential criminal prosecution.

In a statement issued on Monday, the mission made it clear that claims of an “honest mistake” would not be accepted as a valid excuse for overstaying.

“If you overstay your US Visa, you could face a permanent ban on travel to the United States as well as criminal prosecution.

“Consular officers have full access to your immigration history and will know about past violations.

“There is no such thing as ‘honest mistake’,” the mission stated, stressing that individuals are responsible for adhering to visa regulations.

Donald Trump, who assumed office for a second term on January 20, 2025, has reiterated his commitment to mass deportations of “criminal aliens” who unlawfully entered or remained in the United States.

As part of this effort, large-scale immigration raids have taken place in residential areas, schools, workplaces, and shopping centres, resulting in the deportation of undocumented immigrants, including individuals from Nigeria, India, and Guatemala.

Trump’s immigration policy has sparked mixed reactions, with some supporting the crackdown while others have strongly criticised it.