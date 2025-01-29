PDP Tackles APC, Laments Party Crisis As It Releases 10-Point Communique After BoT Meeting In Abuja (Full Details)

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Board of Trustees (BoT) has lamented the internal crisis rocking the main opposition party in Nigeria.

The party also blamed the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) for heaping economic pressure on Nigerians through its policies, such as increased taxation and fuel subsidy removal and called for a reversal of such policies.

The position of the PDP was made known in a communique presented by the Chairman of its BoT, Senator Adolphus Wabara, at the end of its Board of Trustees 79th meeting today, Wednesday, January 29.

Wabara said the party critically assessed the State of affairs of the Nation and the Party during its meeting.

The communique encouraged members of the PDP to allow party interests to supercede their personal ambitions.

The party also set up a committee led by Barr Kabiru Tanimu Turaki (SAN) to interface with aggrieved parties relating to the crisis rocking the National Secretary position of the PDP.

The PDP assured Nigerians that the party remains strong and committed to sustaining democracy in the country.

Read below the full details of the communique.

1. The BoT expresses serious concerns over the unresolved challenges facing the Party especially as related to the disagreements within the National Working Committee (NWC).

2 . The BoT calls on the members of the NWC, all Organs, leaders and critical stakeholders of our Party across board to rise above personal, group or sectional interests and place the stability, unity, sustenance and progress of our Party and its ideals above all other considerations.

3. In the effort to resolve the current crisis over the position of the National Secretary of the Party, which is presently before the Courts, the BoT set up a committee led by Barr Kabiru Tanimu Turaki SAN to interface with the parties, study the situation and report to the Board for further action.

4. The Acting National Chairman assured the BoT that the National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting will hold as scheduled in scheduled in February 2025 to address all pertinent issues and reaffirm our shared commitment to the unity, discipline, and ideals that bind us together as members of the PDP.

5. On the national front, the BoT expresses concerns over the worsening economic and security situation, social dislocation and total sense of hopelessness in the country due to the ill-conceived and ill-implemented polices of the All Progressives Congress (APC) administration.

6. BoT decries the insensitivity of the APC administration towards Nigerians as evident in the unjustified multiple taxes and failure to stem the increase in the pump price of fuel, electricity tariffs and telecommunication charges with crippling effect on the productive sector and unbearable rise in cost of living in the country.

7. The BoT insists that the APC administration lacks the required patriotism, competence as well as a proficient, transparent and innovative governance team to effectively manage the nation’s abundant human and natural resources to benefit our citizens

8. The BoT demands that the APC administration immediately rescind all its anti-people policies and take urgent steps to stimulate the productive sector, create jobs and revamp the ailing economy.

9. The BoT condoled with the Governor of Oyo State, Engr. Seyi Makinde over the death of his elder brother, as well as the Governor of Bauchi, State Senator Bala Mohammed, over the death of his stepmother.

10. The BoT reassures all Party members and Nigerians that the PDP remains a strong, united and cohesive political Party committed to the sustenance of democracy and wellbeing of Nigerians at all times.