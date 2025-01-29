NAF Airstrikes Eliminate Boko Haram Fighters, Destroy Key Hideouts In Borno

The Nigerian Air Force (NAF), under the Air Component of Operation Hadin Kai (OPHK), has neutralized scores of Boko Haram terrorists and destroyed key insurgent structures in Borno State.

According to security analyst and counterinsurgency expert, Zagazola Makama, NAF executed night air interdictions on Tuesday, targeting terrorist hideouts in Degbewa and Chikide, Gwoza Local Government Area.

Makama disclosed that intelligence sources confirmed that the airstrikes were aimed at high-profile terrorist leaders, following reports of a mass gathering of insurgents in the area.

“The air raid, which took place on Tuesday evening, specifically hit camps under the command of Ali Ngulde, a known Boko Haram leader,” Makama stated.

A damage assessment from the operation confirmed that several terrorists were eliminated, while others sustained severe injuries.

Additionally, multiple terrorist hideouts, operational bases, and critical structures used by the insurgents were destroyed.

“The strike effectively dismantled critical terrorist hideouts, dealing a major blow to the insurgents,” Makama added.

The airstrikes mark another success in the ongoing counterterrorism efforts under Operation Hadin Kai, as security forces intensify efforts to eliminate terrorist threats in Nigeria’s North-East region.

Military authorities have reiterated their commitment to maintaining air superiority over insurgent-controlled territories while ensuring that Boko Haram and other terrorist factions are completely neutralized.