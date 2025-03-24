Many Terrorists, Gun Trucks Destroyed As Airforce Bombards Boko Haram Hideouts

The Nigerian Air Force (NAF) has announced that airstrikes carried out by the Air Component of Operation Hadin Kai on a terrorist enclave north of Chiralia, within the infamous Timbuktu Triangle, resulted in the destruction of three gun trucks and the elimination of several terrorist fighters.

In a statement issued by the Deputy NAF Spokesman, Group Captain Kabiru Ali, the airstrikes, which took place over the weekend, were based on actionable intelligence from ground troops who tracked three terrorist gun trucks moving from Sabon Gari toward Chiralia.

Ali explained that the Air Component swiftly responded by deploying fighter jets for an Air Interdiction (AI) mission. Upon arrival, the pilots identified multiple terrorists and their gun trucks, which were concealed under trees.

“With precision and lethality, the NAF aircraft engaged the targets, launching rockets and cannons that obliterated two of the vehicles. As the insurgents attempted to reposition the third gun truck, a follow-up strike was executed, destroying it completely,” the statement revealed.

The overwhelming firepower set all targeted vehicles ablaze, and many terrorists attempting to flee were neutralized in the aftermath.

The statement emphasized that the operation highlights the Nigerian Air Force’s ongoing commitment to dismantling terrorist networks, denying insurgents freedom of movement, and providing critical air support to ground forces.

Ali reassured the public that the NAF remains resolute in its counterterrorism efforts, ensuring insurgents will find no safe haven while reinforcing security and stability across the North-East.