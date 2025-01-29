Mercy Johnson Reacts As Mr Beast, Elon Musk Reveals Their Earnings

Talented Nollywood actress, Mercy Johnson, has expressed surprise after American YouTuber, Mr Beast and Chief Executive Officer of Tesla, Elon Musk, revealed how much they earn daily in separate social media posts.

Mr Beast, in a post via X, said he makes $1 million per day.

He wrote, “I make $1 million per day.”

Elon Musk also declared that he earned the same amount but in minutes.

Musk wrote, “I make the same per minute.”

Sharing the posts via his Instagram story, Mercy Johnson lamented over her life and income in comparison to Mr Beast and Elon Musk.

She said, “Omo, na pikin and play na him I con do for this life oo, Chai… and prophet see vision for me say I must hit money last year.”

In other news, the Chairperson of the National Caretaker Committee of the Labour Party, Nenadi Usman, has congratulated President Donald Trump on his inauguration.

Senator Usman, further commended the effort of X founder, Elon Musk, for his contribution to Trump's victory.

The Labour Party leader said Musk’s unwavering support and contagious energy during the campaign and steadfastness were instrumental to President Trump’s success.

Mrs. Usman, who was present at the inauguration ceremony in the United States, also congratulated Vice President James Vance and US Secretary of State, Marco Rubio, while praying for an impactive leadership that would transform the world positively.