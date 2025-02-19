Elon Musk’s Key Role In Trump’s Administration Emerges

United States President, Donald Trump has cast billionaire Elon Musk as a crucial figure in his administration, highlighting his role in enforcing the flood of executive orders issued since Trump’s return to the White House.

During a joint Fox News interview, both men heaped praise on each other while brushing aside concerns over Trump’s aggressive use of executive power.

The president has signed numerous directives in recent weeks, many of which have sparked legal challenges over their constitutionality.

Musk, a top donor to Trump’s 2024 campaign, was appointed to lead the newly established Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE).

The agency’s stated mission is to eliminate “waste, fraud, and abuse” within federal spending.

Musk’s Role in Implementation

“One of the biggest functions of the DOGE team is just making sure that the presidential executive orders are actually carried out,” Musk told Fox News, underscoring his commitment to executing Trump’s agenda.

Trump, in turn, emphasized that his policies must be enacted swiftly, with Musk playing a key role in ensuring that federal institutions comply.

“You write an executive order and you think it’s done, you send it out, it doesn’t get done. It doesn’t get implemented,” Trump said.

The President further explained that Musk and the DOGE team serve as an internal enforcement mechanism, ensuring that bureaucrats follow directives—or face consequences.

“And some guy that maybe didn’t want to do it, all of a sudden, he’s signing it,” Trump added.

‘The Will of the People’

The Fox News interview aired shortly after Trump signed an executive order aimed at tightening White House control over federal regulatory agencies.

The measure, which is expected to face court challenges, mandates that agencies like the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) submit regulatory plans for White House approval.

“For the Federal Government to be truly accountable to the American people, officials who wield vast executive power must be supervised and controlled by the people’s elected President,” the executive order states.

Musk, embracing his role, took a lighthearted approach by wearing a “Tech Support” T-shirt during the interview.

He dismissed criticism that he was overstepping, pointing out that Trump’s cabinet members are also unelected.

“The president is the elected representative of the people, so it’s representing the will of the people,” Musk said.

He argued that resistance from bureaucratic institutions contradicts democratic principles.

“And if the bureaucracy is fighting the will of the people and preventing the president from implementing what the people want, then what we live in is a bureaucracy and not a democracy.”

Who’s Really in Charge?

Musk’s deep involvement in Trump’s administration has fueled speculation about who wields the most influence in the White House.

However, Trump quickly dismissed any notion of friction between them.

“Actually, Elon called me,” Trump said. “He said, ‘You know, they’re trying to drive us apart.’ I said, ‘Absolutely.’”

Despite media speculation, Trump expressed confidence that Americans see through attempts to sow division.

“I used to think they were good at it,” he said. “They’re actually bad at it, because if they were good at it, I’d never be president.”

He remained resolute in his belief that the public understands the political dynamics at play.

“The people are smart. They get it,” he concluded.