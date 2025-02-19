Forbes Reveals Aliko Dangote’s Latest Ranking Among World’s Wealthiest (See New Net Worth)

Africa’s wealthiest individual, Aliko Dangote, has been listed as the 86th richest person in the world, according to the latest Forbes rankings.

Naija News learnt that the business mogul’s net worth surged to $23.9 billion, as reported by Forbes on Monday, reflecting a remarkable 85.27% increase—or an additional $11 billion—compared to his $12.9 billion valuation on February 18, 2023.

Forbes attributes Dangote’s financial growth largely to his 92.3% stake in Dangote Petroleum Refinery & Petrochemicals.

The 650,000 barrels-per-day (bpd) facility, which began refining crude oil into diesel, naphtha, and jet fuel in January 2024, expanded its operations to include petrol production nine months later.

To sustain and enhance production, the refinery received approximately 24 million barrels of Nigerian crude oil in October and November 2024.

Additionally, reports from January 28, 2025, indicate that the facility is set to receive up to 12 million barrels of crude oil from the United States.

On February 10, 2025, the refinery announced that it could reach full operational capacity within the next 30 days.

Meanwhile, CEO of Tesla, Elon Musk, remains the world’s richest person, with a net worth of $393.2 billion.

He is followed by co-founder of Meta, Mark Zuckerberg, who holds second place with a fortune of $247.2 billion, while Amazon’s founder, Jeff Bezos, ranks third with $240.1 billion.