Grok 3: Elon Musk Launches New AI Chatbot

Renowned businessman and United States special government employee, Elon Musk, has launched his firm’s latest artificial intelligence chatbot, Grok 3.

Naija News reports that this launch coincides with Musk leveraging President Donald Trump’s significant authority to reorganize and potentially dismantle various bottlenecks at federal agencies.

This ambitious cost-reduction initiative has sparked concerns regarding potential conflicts of interest, particularly as several of these agencies oversee regulatory aspects of Musk’s extensive business ventures.

Grok 3, launched on Monday, February 17, aims to carve out a niche in a fiercely competitive market that includes contenders such as ChatGPT and China’s DeepSeek.

“Grok is to understand the universe,” Musk said at the start of the Grok 3 launch presentation.

“We’re driven by curiosity about the nature of the universe — that’s also what causes us to be a maximally truth-seeking AI, even if that truth is sometimes at odds with what is politically correct.”

Musk has described Grok 3 as “scary smart,” boasting ten times the computational power of its predecessor, which was launched in August of the previous year.

This flagship offering from his xAI company has been trained using synthetic data and incorporates self-correction mechanisms designed to mitigate errors—often referred to as “hallucinations”—that can affect some AI chatbots, causing them to present false or misleading information as truth.

Grok 3 exhibits exceptional reasoning abilities, and preliminary tests indicate that it is outperforming all known competitors, which Musk highlighted during a video call last week at the World Governments Summit in Dubai.

Initially, Grok 3 will be accessible to Premium+ subscribers of X—formerly known as Twitter, which Musk acquired in 2022—before it becomes available to a broader audience.

This enhanced chatbot enters a competitive landscape as various nations are striving to develop more advanced and cost-effective AI solutions.

Recently, the Chinese startup DeepSeek made waves in the global AI sector by introducing its affordable, high-quality R1 chatbot, posing a direct challenge to the United States’ aspirations to lead in AI technology.

Grok 3 will also compete with OpenAI’s ChatGPT, placing Musk in direct rivalry with his former collaborator, Sam Altman.

Musk and Altman were part of the founding team of OpenAI in 2015, established to counterbalance Google’s stronghold in artificial intelligence, with Musk providing initial funding of $45 million.

Musk departed from the organization three years later, and the subsequent release of ChatGPT by OpenAI in 2022 sparked a worldwide technological phenomenon, one that did not include Musk and elevated Altman to prominence.

Since then, their relationship has deteriorated significantly, becoming increasingly contentious and litigious, culminating in OpenAI’s board recently rejecting Musk’s proposal to acquire the company for nearly $100 billion.