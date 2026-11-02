Customs Deploys Artificial Intelligence To Track Fake News, Arrest Online Scammers

The Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) has announced plans to use Artificial Intelligence (AI) and other digital tools to track fake news, verify online reports and identify people spreading misleading information about the agency.

The service said the move would also help tackle online scams and protect its reputation from false reports circulating on social media Aand other digital platforms.

The Comptroller-General of Customs, Bashir Adeniyi, disclosed this at the 2026 Nigerian Council of the Institute of Public Relations (NECCIPR) Roundtable in Abuja, Naija News reports.

Adeniyi was represented at the event by the service’s spokesperson, Deputy Comptroller Abdullahi Maiwada, who conveyed his message in a statement issued on Sunday.

The Customs boss explained that the new approach would involve monitoring online information, establishing facts and responding to misleading claims capable of damaging the agency’s image.

He also stressed the need for effective communication to help Nigerians understand the reasons behind the activities and decisions of Customs officers.

According to him, Artificial Intelligence has become an important part of the agency’s operations, particularly in risk management and communication.

“The role of AI cannot be overemphasised, especially within our operations. Over the years, AI has been deployed in our core operational duties as well as strategic communication,” he said.

Adeniyi explained that the service already uses AI-assisted systems to assess imported goods and classify them according to their risk levels.

He said the technology helps Customs officers determine the level of attention different imported goods require and the appropriate action to take.

The Comptroller-General added that AI could also be used to monitor public reactions and understand how Nigerians view the activities of the service.

He further disclosed that Customs was using digital platforms to verify information and strengthen cooperation with relevant agencies.

The partnership, he said, would help identify and apprehend individuals responsible for spreading false or misleading information.

Naija News reports that the roundtable, which had the theme, ‘Algorithm Influence and Public Relations,’ focused on the growing impact of Artificial Intelligence and digital technology on public communication.