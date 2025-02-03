Scrapping Operations Of USAID Will Bring Peace, Stability To Africa – Adamu Garba

A prominent figure in the All Progressives Congress (APC), Adamu Garba, has argued that dismantling the United States Agency for International Development (USAID) would pave the way for lasting peace and stability across Africa.

Garba contended that such a move would lead to terrorist organizations like Boko Haram, ISWAP, and other groups engaged in unconventional warfare in the region running out of arms, ammunition, and reconnaissance support.

This statement follows recent criticism of USAID by tech billionaire Elon Musk, who leads the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), a department created by President Donald Trump.

Musk, in a post on his social media platform X, called USAID a “criminal organization” and declared, “Time for it to die.”

In response, Garba urged northern Nigerian governors to take swift action against non-governmental organizations (NGOs) operating within their states.

The APC chieftain called for the dismantling of USAID’s operations and the expulsion of all NGOs, asserting that such steps would end the resources available to militant groups and help restore peace to the continent.

Garba wrote: “Scraping of the operations of USAID will bring unprecedented peace and stability to Africa.

“Boko Haram, ISWAP, IGIS, JNIM and all Army Special Operations forces conducting unconventional warfare in African Territory will soon run out of arms and ammunition and reconnaissance support.

“The governors of Northern Nigeria must take urgent steps to dismantle all the operations of the NGOs and expel them from their states.”

USAID, one of the largest international development agencies in the world, oversees billions of dollars in aid, focusing on disaster relief, development projects, and global health.

However, the Trump administration has previously moved to freeze foreign assistance, and there are reports suggesting the agency could be dismantled, with its operations absorbed by the State Department.