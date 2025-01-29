Full List: 3,690 Nigerians, Other Countries Face Deportation From US

Approximately 3,690 Nigerians are among those facing deportation as President Donald Trump intensifies efforts against illegal immigration in the United States.

A document from the US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE), obtained by The PUNCH on Tuesday, details the nationalities and numbers of individuals under ICE’s “non-detained docket” with final removal orders.

The report states that, as of November 24, 2024, over 1.4 million non-citizens have been flagged for deportation.

Deportation Breakdown

The document, titled “Noncitizens on the ICE Non-Detained Docket with Final Orders of Removal by Country of Citizenship”, shows Mexico and El Salvador leading the list with 252,044 and 203,822 deportees, respectively. Nigerians account for 3,690 individuals in the category.

ICE, tasked with safeguarding national security by tackling cross-border crimes and illegal immigration, has ramped up deportation operations. Trump’s renewed immigration policies have heightened fears among Nigerians and other African nationals illegally residing in the US.

Mass Deportation Operations Begin

Last Thursday, hundreds of migrants were detained, and others were deported via military aircraft as part of Trump’s mass deportation initiative.

On his inauguration day as the 47th President, Trump signed several executive orders tightening immigration laws, including ending birthright citizenship for children of undocumented immigrants.

He also declared a national emergency at the southern border, deploying additional troops and threatening to expel “criminal aliens.”

Tensions with Colombia Resolved

Trump’s deportation plan faced pushback from Colombia’s President Gustavo Petro, who initially blocked US military aircraft carrying deportees.

In response, Trump announced tariffs and sanctions against Colombia, threatening to increase tariffs to 50% within a week and impose financial and visa restrictions.

By Sunday night, the standoff ended after Colombia agreed to accept deportation flights. Petro’s government released a statement affirming that deportees would be received under “dignified conditions.”

The White House acknowledged the agreement, noting that tariffs and sanctions were “held in reserve,” pending compliance.

See the full deportation list below: