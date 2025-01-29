Court Summons Iyabo Obasanjo, Others Over Land Dispute In Abuja

The Federal High Court in Abuja has summoned Iyabo Obasanjo, daughter of former President Olusegun Obasanjo, and six others to appear before it on March 6, 2025, over their alleged involvement in a disputed land case in Asokoro, Abuja.

The court order, issued by Justice Inyang Ekwo, pertains to a piece of land located at Plot 4254, Cadastral Zone A04, measuring approximately 1.67 hectares, in the highbrow Asokoro District of Abuja.

Other respondents summoned include:

– Former Senator for the Federal Capital Territory, Philip Aduda

– Newly elected President of Ohaneze Ndigbo, John Mbata

– Ismail Iro

– Jamaila Sani Alhassan

– Altine Jibrin

Justice Ekwo directed that the summons be served through substituted means by publishing them in two national newspapers.

Plaintiffs Demand Restraining Order

The case, filed by ABB Electrical Systems Limited and Yohana Y.D. Margif, seeks an order to restrain the defendants from trespassing, modifying, or altering the property in question.

The plaintiffs, represented by their counsel, Mr. Abniyilo Na’allah, argued that they are the legal owners of the land by virtue of a Statutory Right of Occupancy granted by the Federal Capital Development Administration (FCDA) on May 23, 2006.

They expressed fears that the defendants were making moves to forcefully take possession of the land despite the plaintiffs having maintained quiet and peaceful occupation since its allocation.

In an affidavit deposed by the second plaintiff, Chief Margif, he warned that allowing the defendants access to the land could result in irreparable damage.

“The recent activities of the defendants, including Senator Iyabo Obasanjo, have become worrisome,” Margif stated.

The plaintiffs pleaded for the court’s intervention to prevent the land from being tampered with, arguing that allowing unauthorized alterations could render any future judgment ineffective.

After listening to the arguments, Justice Ekwo declined to grant the ex-parte application immediately, ruling instead that the defendants must be heard before any decision is made.

He stated, “Upon studying the prayers and averments in support of the motion ex-parte and the affidavit of urgency, I am of the opinion that the prayers are not such that can be granted without hearing from the defendants.”

Justice Ekwo ordered the plaintiffs to serve notice within seven days, directing the defendants to show cause why the restraining order should not be granted.

The case is scheduled for hearing on March 6, 2025.