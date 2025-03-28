Tension As Soldiers, Shiites Clash In Abuja

A violent clash between members of the Islamic Movement of Nigeria (IMN) and soldiers broke out afternoon at the popular Banex Plaza in Abuja, resulting in a gun battle that left many residents in panic.

The confrontation took place just hours after the United States Embassy in Nigeria issued a security alert, warning its citizens of planned IMN demonstrations in Abuja and other major cities slated for Friday, March 28, 2025.

In its advisory, the embassy warned of potential disruptions and risks associated with the protests.

“The Islamic Movement of Nigeria has called for demonstrations in Abuja and other major cities on Friday, March 28, 2025. Heavy traffic and other disruptions are possible. Based on past occurrences, protests may involve roadblocks, checkpoints, traffic congestion, and physical confrontations,” the advisory stated.

The US alert listed several possible protest hotspots, including Banex Plaza, Berger Junction, Unity Fountain, the National Human Rights Commission Head Office, Eagle Square, Area 10 Shopping Plaza, the National Mosque, Al-Noor Mosque, and Fouad Lababidi Mosque.

As of the time of filing this report, details surrounding the cause of the clash remained unclear.

According to The Nation, efforts to reach the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Police Public Relations Officer, SP Josephine Adeh, for comments proved unsuccessful, as calls and messages sent to her went unanswered.