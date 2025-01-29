Barcelona Coach Speaks On Ademola Lookman’s Injury Ahead Of UCL Clash Against Atalanta

Barcelona manager, Hansi Flick acknowledged the challenge Atalanta will face without their key winger, Ademola Lookman, in today’s UEFA Champions League match.

Ademola Lookman is sidelined due to a knee injury, which Flick described as a significant loss for any team.

“It’s never easy to lose an important player,” Flick remarked at a press conference. “However, I believe that Gasperini knows his team well and will find a way to adapt.”

Flick emphasized his focus on team dynamics rather than individual players, stating, “I usually look at the overall team and its performances, rather than concentrating solely on one or two individuals.”

This season in the UEFA Champions League, Ademola Lookman has made a considerable impact, scoring four goals and providing two assists in just six appearances.

In other news, Chelsea are actively seeking to strengthen their squad to support their manager in the second half of the season. Leroy Sane, who previously played for Manchester City before moving to Bayern Munich, is an attractive option for the Blues.

During his four years at Manchester City, he made notable contributions with 39 goals and 43 assists across 135 matches, helping the team secure two Premier League titles, two League Cups, and an FA Cup.

His successful stint at Bayern Munich includes 55 goals and 51 assists in 198 appearances, contributing to three Bundesliga titles.

Sane is currently in the final months of his contract with Bayern Munich, potentially allowing Chelsea to negotiate a more favourable fee for his services.