APC Expels Aregbesola Over Anti-Party Activities

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has officially expelled former Minister of Interior and ex-Governor of Osun State, Rauf Aregbesola, citing anti-party activities as the reason for his removal.

The decision was contained in a letter from the APC leadership, titled “Allegations of Anti-Party Activities – Conveyance of State Exco Decision to You”, which formally notified Aregbesola of his expulsion.

The letter reads, “At the end of the investigation, the State Executive Committee (SEC) considered the report of the Disciplinary Committee.

“Having carefully considered the findings and recommendations of the Committee, SEC has resolved to accept the recommendation of your immediate expulsion from the All Progressives Congress, APC.”

The letter further stated that Aregbesola’s expulsion was due to clear evidence that his actions undermined the unity and integrity of the party, violating Article 21 of the APC Constitution that governs the conduct and discipline of members.

Aregbesola, who governed Osun State from 2010 to 2018, was at loggerheads with the APC leadership after forming a faction known as The Osun Progressives (TOP), which was later rebranded as the Omoluabi Caucus.

The faction was accused of contributing to APC’s loss in the 2022 Osun governorship election, where Governor Adegboyega Oyetola was defeated by Senator Ademola Adeleke of the PDP.

Last Sunday, Aregbesola and his faction announced their exit from APC, claiming that the party had lost its political strength in Osun State.

The APC leadership insisted that Aregbesola should no longer hold himself out as a party member or act in any capacity for the party.

It further stated, “As a result, with the approval of your expulsion, you cease to be a member of APC. Consequently, you are not to hold yourself out as a member or act in any capacity on behalf of the Party in any manner whatsoever.”

While acknowledging Aregbesola’s past contributions, the party urged him to comply with his expulsion.