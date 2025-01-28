Speculations Heighten Over ‘Removal’ Of Ganduje As APC Chairman After Tinubu’s Appointment

The appointment of the National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Abdullahi Ganduje, as Chairman of the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) Board by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has ignited debates over its implications for his position as the party’s leader.

Ganduje, a former governor of Kano State, was named alongside several APC National Working Committee (NWC) members in a list of 42 appointees to federal boards and agencies. While some view this dual role as a routine administrative decision, others suggest it could be a step toward broader restructuring within the party.

The North Central zone, which has been lobbying for the APC chairmanship since Senator Abdullahi Adamu’s resignation, sees Ganduje’s new role as an opportunity to reclaim the position.

Stakeholders argue that the chairmanship should return to the region, citing earlier zoning agreements.

“We are gradually inching toward 2027. Mr President must do the right thing by reversing the chairmanship to the North Central,” said a party source from the region told Daily Trust.

Sale Zazzaga, leader of the North Central APC Forum, emphasized this demand, saying, “The President must correct this imbalance by restoring the chairmanship to the North Central.”

The forum has also filed a lawsuit against Ganduje, alleging his appointment violates pre-2023 election zoning agreements.

Despite these rumours, credible sources within the APC assert that Ganduje’s appointment, like those of other National Working Committee (NWC) members, is unrelated to his duties as the party’s chairman.

Political analysts suggest Ganduje’s appointment may be part of a larger strategy to prepare for leadership restructuring ahead of the 2027 elections.

Chief Jackson Lekan Ojo, an APC chieftain, opined, “These appointments could serve as soft landings for Ganduje and other NWC members ahead of their potential exit.”

He further suggested that the APC National Executive Committee (NEC) might dissolve the NWC at its next meeting to pave the way for a new leadership structure.

However, the APC has refuted claims that Ganduje’s new role undermines his chairmanship.

Bala Ibrahim, APC’s National Director of Publicity, described the allegations as unfounded.

“This appointment does not interfere with Ganduje’s duties as national chairman,” Ibrahim stated.

He dismissed the speculations as baseless, accusing critics of attempting to undermine Ganduje’s relevance. “Every day, they come up with permutations that do not materialise,” he said.

He further emphasised that the North Central’s complaints about zoning lacked merit, pointing out that the region now holds the position of National Legal Adviser, occupied by Prof. Kana.

The “Critics should ask themselves if the legal adviser will also be sacked,” Ibrahim remarked