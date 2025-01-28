Myles Lewis-Skelly’s Three-Match Ban Overturned As Arsenal Win Appeal

Arsenal defender Myles Lewis-Skelly has had his three-match suspension overturned following a successful appeal against his red card, which he received during the match against Wolverhampton Wanderers on Saturday.

This decision was confirmed by the Football Association on Tuesday, January 28, and marked a significant win for both Myles Lewis-Skelly and Arsenal.

During the first half of the match, Lewis-Skelly, 18, was shown a straight red card by referee Michael Oliver after committing a foul on Wolves’ Matt Doherty.

The incident occurred in the 43rd minute as Doherty was attempting to spearhead a counter-attack just outside the Arsenal penalty area.

Referee Oliver deemed the challenge to be serious foul play, a judgment that was initially supported by the video assistant referee (VAR), Darren England.

However, in light of the appeal, an independent regulatory commission reviewed the evidence and concluded that the dismissal was indeed a case of wrongful identification of a serious offense. As a result, Lewis-Skelly’s ban was lifted, allowing him to return to the squad earlier than anticipated.

The match unfolded dramatically, with Wolves eventually reduced to 10 men as Joao Gomes received a second yellow card in the 70th minute. Arsenal’s Riccardo Calafiori scored the only goal of the match in the 74th minute, securing a 1-0 victory for the Gunners.

During a post-match interview, Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta expressed his outrage over the referee’s decision to send off Myles Lewis-Skelly.

“The decision was so blatant that I’m not sure my commentary is even necessary,” Arteta told BBC Match of the Day. He further articulated his frustration to Sky Sports, saying, “I am fuming about the situation, but I prefer to leave it to you to assess. It is that evident that my words may not make a difference.”