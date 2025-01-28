Lagos: EFCC Officer Slumps, Dies

A yet-to-be-identified officer of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), attached to the Lagos Division, has reportedly slumped and died in an undisclosed location in Lagos State.

A viral video circulating online on Monday showed the lifeless body of the officer surrounded by sympathisers, including police officers.

The officers were seen searching the deceased’s bag, where they discovered his EFCC identity card.

A voice in the video confirmed the officer’s identity, saying, “He works with EFCC. His ID card is with him.”

Speaking to Punch on Monday, the EFCC spokesperson, Dele Oyewale, confirmed the officer’s death, adding that the incident occurred on Sunday and is currently under investigation.

“Yes, the man is our officer. His death is being investigated. The incident happened on Sunday,” Oyewale said.

This tragedy comes just weeks after another EFCC officer, Assistant Superintendent Aminu Salisu, was shot during a raid in Onitsha, Anambra State.

Salisu and his team from the Enugu zonal headquarters were ambushed while attempting to apprehend suspected cybercriminals, known as Yahoo boys.

In a statement condemning negative narratives surrounding the Onitsha incident, Oyewale stressed the EFCC’s commitment to ensuring justice for its officers.