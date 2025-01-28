After Afe Babalola Controversy, Afenifere Gives Dele Farotimi Fresh Appointment

The Pa Ayo Adebanjo-led faction of Afenifere, a prominent Yoruba sociopolitical group, has appointed lawyer and activist Dele Farotimi as its National Organising Secretary.

Naija News reports that the decision was made at a general meeting held at Adebanjo’s residence in Isanya Ogbo, Ogun State, on Tuesday.

This development was disclosed in a communiqué jointly signed by the Deputy Leader, Oba Oladipo Olaitan, and the National Publicity Secretary, Prince Justice Faloye.

The statement read: “The General Meeting considered and approved the appointment of Barrister Dele Farotimi as the National Organising Secretary of the Afenifere.”

Farotimi’s new role comes shortly after Aare Afe Babalola, a renowned legal icon, agreed to withdraw a defamation lawsuit against him.

The suit stemmed from alleged defamatory remarks in Farotimi’s book, Nigeria and Its Criminal Justice System.

Farotimi had been arraigned in an Ekiti State High Court in Ado-Ekiti and granted bail in the sum of ₦30 million.

His legal troubles drew public attention, particularly as they coincided with high-profile interventions by figures like the Ooni of Ife, which ultimately led to Babalola’s decision to withdraw the case.