How Ooni Of Ife Settled Rift Between Afe Babalola, Dele Farotimi

Fresh details have emerged on how the Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Ogunwusi, successfully intervened in a court case instituted by Aare Afe Babalola (SAN), against human rights lawyer and activist, Dele Farotimi.

A statement by Moses Olafare, Director of Media and Public Affairs for the Ooni’s palace, detailed how the monarch, accompanied by several traditional rulers from Ekiti State, visited Afe Babalola University (ABUAD), Ado Ekiti, on Sunday night to plead with Babalola to withdraw the charges.

High-Level Meeting in Ado Ekiti

The Ooni, along with other prominent Yoruba monarchs, including the Ewi of Ado, Oba Rufus Adejugbe Aladesanmi III; the Ajero of Ijero, Oba Adewole Joseph Adebayo; the Ogoga of Ikere, Oba Samuel Adejinmi Adu; the Alaaye of Efon Alaaye, Oba Dr. Emmanuel Aladejare Agunsoye II; and the Olojudo of Ido Ekiti, Oba Ilori Faboro, held a late-night meeting with Babalola at ABUAD.

Ooni Ogunwusi passionately appealed to Babalola, emphasizing his role as an elder statesman and a custodian of Yoruba values.

“We’ve all come together as traditional rulers to discuss this issue. Dele Farotimi is your son, and you must forgive him and withdraw the criminal charges against him,” the Ooni said.

The monarch highlighted Babalola’s exemplary contributions to Nigeria and the Yoruba race, praising his achievements and stature as a respected elder.

Afe Babalola’s Response

Babalola, acknowledging the significance of the visit and the influence of Yoruba tradition, agreed to forgive Farotimi and withdraw the charges.

“Today is a very important day for me. Ewi of Ado, former President Obasanjo, Bishop Matthew Kukah, and others have all intervened. My answer to them was ‘no,’ but today, my answer is ‘yes.’ I will instruct my lawyers to withdraw the charges immediately,” Babalola stated.

Background

Naija News recalls that the case stemmed from allegations of defamation in Farotimi’s book, Nigeria and Its Criminal Justice System, which Babalola claimed tarnished his reputation. The charges had led to Farotimi’s trial in two courts in Ekiti State.