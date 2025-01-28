Gov Alia Cautions Critics Over IDPs’ Resettlement

The Governor of Benue State, Hyacinth Alia has warned Benue people to desist from politicizing the plight of the Internally Displaced Persons (IDP) in the state.

He asserted that the plight of the IDPs should not be politicized, adding that it requires collective action, constructive dialogue, and genuine concern for the welfare of the people.

Speaking via a statement by his spokesman, Tersoo Kula, the Governor said those attempting to undermine his efforts raise questions about their goodwill towards the IDPs and Benue at large.

Speaking further, Alia asserted that he remains determined to deliver lasting solutions for the displaced and all citizens of Benue, adding that his administration would not be distracted by naysayers but would continue to prioritize the safety, dignity, and development of every Benue citizen.

Kula said, “His administration understands that true resettlement goes beyond empty rhetoric or political grandstanding. The Durable Solutions initiative is built on a foundation of dignity and security, ensuring that the IDPs are not just resettled but empowered to rebuild their lives.

“By providing better shelters, skills acquisition, and access to year-round farming, the Governor is laying the groundwork for a future where no Benue citizen will be left at the mercy of foreign monstrosities.

“The governor’s commitment to returning IDPs to their ancestral lands has never wavered.

“However, such a process requires careful planning and robust security measures. It would be reckless and irresponsible to rush these vulnerable people back to unsafe areas where their lives would once again be endangered.

“This administration is actively working with security agencies to reclaim and secure these communities.”

Kula stated that those desperate to criticize every step by Gov. Alia’s administration should know better than to demand instant solutions to deep-rooted issues that were ignored for years by the previous government.