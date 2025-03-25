Some Individuals Pushing For State Of Emergency In Benue State – IPAC Sends Warning To Gov Alia

The chairman of the Inter-Party Advisory Council (IPAC) Benue State chapter, Ibrahim Idoko, has called on the Governor of Benue State, Hyacinth Alia to prevent those trying to orchestrate a state of emergency.

Idoko shared his concern while addressing newsmen on the sidelines of a Town Hall meeting organised by the European Union Support to Democratic Governance in Nigeria in Makurdi.

Condemning the state of emergency declared in Rivers State by President Bola Tinubu, he raised concerns over alleged plots by certain elements to create conditions that might justify a similar move in Benue State.

He warned that such plots might already be taking shape, urging Governor Alia to act swiftly to prevent a crisis.

“Some individuals have started entertaining similar ideas in Benue State. I am aware of this. Some are pushing for such an outcome. However, I believe Governor Alia will act swiftly to manage the situation.

“He must heed good advice and make the necessary adjustments to ensure that Benue does not descend into a crisis that could lead to the declaration of a state of emergency,” he cautioned.

He added: “I believe the state of emergency is unnecessary and a dark spot in our democratic experience. None of us expected it to reach this level. We are all familiar with the situation in Rivers. There have been underhanded efforts to bring about this outcome.”

Expressing disappointment over the president’s decision, Idoko warned that such actions could set a dangerous precedent.

“It is surprising that the President would take sides and implement such an unfortunate measure. I hope this does not put ideas into the minds of our young military officers. Frankly speaking, let’s call a spade a spade,” he said.