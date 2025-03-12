Benue Governor, Hyacinth Alia, Speaks On Fighting Tinubu, Dumping APC For SDP

The Benue State Governor, Hyacinth Alia, has denied reports of discord between him and President Bola Tinubu.

Governor Alia also debunked rumours of defecting from the All Progressives Congress (APC) for the Social Democratic Party (SDP).

The Benue Governor, who made the clarification in a statement on Wednesday by his Chief Press Secretary, Tersoo Kula, said those spreading the false rumours are only trying to sow seeds of discord between him and President Tiubu.

Emphasizing that he remains the leader of the APC in Benue, Alia submitted that he had never contemplated leaving the party that brought him to office.

According to him, any attempt to undermine his leadership would fail miserably.

“These actions not only wholly miss the mark, but they also reveal a significant lack of awareness regarding my bond with the president.

“The claims that I am considering a move to the Social Democratic Party, alongside Mallam Nasir El-Rufai and others, are completely baseless and lack any credible evidence,” Alia said.

The Governor said the APC was dead in Benue State before the 2019 elections when he brought it back from the brink.

Meanwhile, former presidential candidate of the Social Democratic Party (SDP), Adewole Adebayo, has said the party would not be inviting former Labour Party presidential candidate, Peter Obi, to join the party.

Naija News reports that Adebayo said Obi knew about SDP and was in formal communication with the party in the past.

In an interview with News Central on Tuesday, the SDP chieftains stated that the former Anambra Governor had defected to different parties in his political career and knew when he would leave his current party.