Benue Crisis: Ortom Slams Alia For Claiming Killings Have Stopped

Former Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom, has strongly criticised his successor, Governor Hyacinth Alia, accusing him of overseeing numerous mass burials in less than two years in office.

Ortom expressed his disappointment after watching a video in which Governor Alia, while addressing a congregation at NKST Church Ikpayongo in Gwer East Local Government Area, claimed that attacks and killings in Benue had ceased since he assumed office.

Additionally, Alia accused Ortom of staging the 2021 assassination attempt on his life and asserted that his administration had restored peace across the state.

He stated that unlike during the previous administration, when mass killings were frequent, his tenure had brought security, allowing residents to go about their daily activities without fear.

Ortom’s Response

Reacting to these claims, Ortom, through his media aide, Terver Akase, issued a statement in Makurdi on Monday, condemning the governor’s remarks.

The statement read in part: “While we may not bother with the theatrics of the Governor and his inclination towards obfuscation, we find it rather sad and unfortunate that he did so this time standing before a church congregation in Gwer East, one of the local government areas which have suffered some of the worst attacks under his watch with many people killed, others injured, and property worth billions destroyed. The people of Gwer who were in that church must have felt grossly dismayed on hearing such words coming from a man who is their governor.”

Ortom highlighted that several communities across Benue—spanning Zones A, B, and C, including Ukum, Logo, Katsina-Ala, Kwande, Gwer East, Gwer West, Guma, Makurdi, Agatu, and Otukpo—had witnessed multiple mass burials due to ongoing attacks by armed herders.

He accused Alia’s government of attempting to conceal the severity of the situation.

Standing Against Injustice

The former governor emphasized that the key difference between his leadership and that of his successor was his commitment to resisting the expansionist agenda of pastoralists who sought to take over Benue lands.

“The difference between the immediate past Governor, Chief Ortom and Governor Alia is that while the former stood against injustice and strongly fought the agenda of pastoralists who wanted to occupy Benue lands as theirs, his successor does not want the world to know that Benue people are still under attacks and wanton killings have been taking place in communities of the state on a higher level during his time,” the statement added.

Ortom reiterated that despite threats, intimidation, and deprivation by the previous federal administration, he remained steadfast in his advocacy for ranching as a solution to open grazing. His government eventually enacted a law prohibiting open grazing in Benue State.

Advice to Alia

While defending his tenure, Ortom maintained that he had no regrets about his actions as governor.

He urged Alia to concentrate on delivering his campaign promises rather than making misleading claims.

“Being a state governor is a transitory position. Tomorrow, he will also become a former governor. Ortom played his part and left the stage nearly two years ago. Governor Alia is now in charge, so he should take advantage of what he believes his predecessor failed to do and provide better service for the people,” the statement concluded.