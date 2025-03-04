Stop Your Commissioner Before He Instigates Violence – PDP To Gov Alia

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Benue state chapter has called on Governor Hyacinth Alia to warn his appointees against making inflammatory comments.

The PDP made the call while reacting to a video making the rounds on social media in which the state Commissioner for Humanitarian Affairs and Disaster Management, Aondowase Kunde allegedly said the people of Jechira intermediate area of the state comprising Vandeikya and Konshisha Local Government Areas, (LGAs), who fail to support the Governor could be compelled to, with the use of a taskforce.

Waroh warned that such comments could deepen the already fragile security situation in the state, adding that it was an invitation to anarchy.

Waroh’s statement read, “PDP calls on Governor Hyacinth Alia to rein in the Commissioner for Humanitarian Affairs and Disaster Management, Mr. Aondowase Kunde before he instigates further violence in Vandeikya, Konshisha and other parts of Benue North East.

“This call has become necessary due to comments made by Mr. Kunde in a viral video, where he called for the establishment of a task force to harass Benue people of Jechira extraction who do not support Governor Hyacinth Alia.

“The PDP strongly condemns Mr. Kunde’s remarks, as Benue people have the freedom of association as enshrined in the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.”

The party also referenced other incidents allegedly involving the Commissioner and said it had resolved to petition relevant security agencies regarding his alleged latest comment and urged that he be invited for questioning.