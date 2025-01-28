Atiku Makes Heavy Allegation, Accuses Tinubu’s Govt Of Buying Opposition With ₦50 Million Each

The 2023 Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar has accused President Bola Tinubu’s government of paying opposition leaders ₦50 million each to undermine Nigeria’s democratic process.

He lamented that democracy in the country might collapse soon if urgent action is not taken to combat corruption.

Atiku shared his reservation at a national conference on strengthening democracy, organized by various civic organizations in Abuja on Monday.

According to Atiku, “I want to say it here publicly. I met with a political party leadership in the present opposition, and they told me flatly that this government gives them N50 million each.

“If we are not careful, we are talking to some of you here, but you are recipients of the N50 million from the APC government. Do we really want to fight for democracy?”

Atiku lamented the erosion of democratic values, criticizing the current National Assembly as a “rubber stamp” for the government and raising doubts about the credibility of Nigeria’s electoral umpire.

He cited an example from Turkey, where the electoral body refused to declare a president-elect who fell short of the required vote threshold, as a benchmark of integrity Nigeria should emulate.

Calling for opposition parties to unite, he reflected on his decades-long struggle for democracy, noting personal sacrifices, including an attempt on his life, the seizure of his businesses, and exile.

“If we don’t unite and take action, we may end up with no democracy at all. God forbid,” Atiku said.